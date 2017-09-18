Nicholas Yang visits Sha Tin

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today visited Sha Tin to meet District Councillors and tour community facilities.

Mr Yang discussed with District Councillors local issues including the automated bicycle rental scheme and the construction of an InnoCell adjacent to the Science Park to provide accommodation, co-working spaces and other facilities.

He also visited the Sports Institute's Sports Medicine Centre, Fitness Training Centre and Sports Science Centre to learn about how the institute uses technology to enhance athletes' performance.

He was briefed by Project Development Director of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles & Apparel Gloria Yao on how the institute develops high-performance sportswear for Hong Kong rowers.

Other collaboration projects between the two institutes include the development of hi-tech shoes for Hong Kong fencers.

Mr Yang said the projects help athletes perform better in competitions.

He also visited SKH Tsang Shiu Tim Secondary School to learn about its use of 3D printing and laser-cutting technologies.

Mr Yang concluded his visit by encouraging its students to work hard to enhance their technology literacy.