Unemployment remains at 3.1%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in the June-to-August quarter, unchanged from the May-to-July period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1.1% during the same period.

Total employment increased by 7,700 to 3,841,200 during the period, and the labour force rose by 9,500 to 3,971,200.

There were 130,000 unemployed people and 45,200 underemployed people.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market remains in full employment.

“Both labour force and total employment continued to record strong year-on-year increases.”

“While overall labour market conditions are expected to remain tight in the near term, we will stay vigilant to the potential impact of various external uncertainties.”