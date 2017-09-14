Press here to Skip to the main content
HK GNI up 8.5%

September 14, 2017

Hong Kong's Gross National Income rose 8.5% year-on-year to $677.5 billion in the second quarter, while Gross Domestic Product grew 7% to $627 billion, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

 

The city's GNI was larger than its GDP by $50.4 billion, representing a net external primary income inflow of the same amount, and equivalent to 8% of GDP in that quarter.

 

After netting out the effect of price changes, Hong Kong's GNI increased 5.2% in real terms compared to a year earlier, while the corresponding GDP grew 3.8%.

 

Total primary income inflow into Hong Kong - estimated at $391.4 billion and equivalent to 62.4% of GDP - was up 6.8% compared to the previous year.

 

Total primary income outflow - estimated at $341 billion and equivalent to 54.4% of GDP - increased 4% year-on-year.

 

Taking the inflow and outflow together, a net external primary income inflow of $50.4 billion was recorded in the second quarter.



