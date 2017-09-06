Press here to Skip to the main content
Postage fees to be adjusted

September 06, 2017

Hongkong Post will adjust its principal postage rates from January 1.

 

The postage increase for about 80% of the total traffic will be within $1, with that for local letters of 30 grams or less rising from $1.70 to $2.

 

For air mail, the cost to mail letters of 20g or less to places such as the Mainland and Taiwan will rise from $2.90 to $3.40.

 

For surface mail to the Mainland, Macau and Taiwan, postage of letters of 20g or less will be adjusted from $2.20 to $2.60.

 

The department said Hong Kong's postage rates will remain low compared to those overseas.

 

Click here for details.



