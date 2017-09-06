Postage fees to be adjusted

Hongkong Post will adjust its principal postage rates from January 1.

The postage increase for about 80% of the total traffic will be within $1, with that for local letters of 30 grams or less rising from $1.70 to $2.

For air mail, the cost to mail letters of 20g or less to places such as the Mainland and Taiwan will rise from $2.90 to $3.40.

For surface mail to the Mainland, Macau and Taiwan, postage of letters of 20g or less will be adjusted from $2.20 to $2.60.

The department said Hong Kong's postage rates will remain low compared to those overseas.

