Sha Tin most populous district

Sha Tin is the district with the largest population, followed by Kwun Tong and Yuen Long.

This is one of the findings of the 2016 Population By-census, unveiled by the Census & Statistics Department today.

Of all the District Council districts, Sha Tin has the highest population at nearly 660,000, followed by Kwun Tong (648,541) and Yuen Long (614,178).

Islands District has the smallest population at 156,801.

Kowloon City has the largest proportion of people who have internally migrated, with 16.8% of its residents aged five or above living in another area of Hong Kong five years ago. The smallest figure of 7.2% was recorded in Tuen Mun.

Last year 34.9% of Central & Western District's working residents worked in the same area, the highest figure among all of Hong Kong's 18 districts. However, less than 10% of Sai Kung's working population worked in their area of residence.

Analysed by District Council Constituency Area, Kwun Tong District Council On Lee has the highest median age at 55.5, while Yuen Long District Council Tin Heng has the lowest median age at 33.9.

Sham Shui Po District Council Lai Chi Kok Central has the highest labour force participation rate of 74%, while Kwun Tong District Council On Lee has the lowest rate at 44.9%.

Among all new towns, Tuen Mun has the highest number of residents and domestic households at 487,407 and 172,698.

