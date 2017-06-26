Gregory So to open Beijing expos

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will open two Hong Kong events in Beijing on June 27.

The 2017 Hong Kong Trendy Products Expo, Beijing, and the Hong Kong Brand Festival．Beijing are organised by the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Beijing Association and the Hong Kong Brand Development Council.

Mr So will also meet Ministry of Commerce officials.

He will return to Hong Kong the following day.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary during Mr So’s absence.