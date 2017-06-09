Work income up 30%

The median monthly income of the working population has increased by nearly 30% to $15,500.

The Census & Statistics Department today announced the results of its study on household income distribution.

The median monthly income from the main employment of the working population was $15,500 in 2016, up 29.2% on 2011.

During the same period, the median monthly household income at current prices increased 23.3% to $24,900, with 85.8% of the household income coming from employment.

Taking into account the price changes, the increase was 4.4% in real terms.

The Gini Coefficient income disparity measure for 2016, based on original monthly household income, was 0.539, up by 0.002 on 2011, which means household income disparity widened during the period.

However, after discounting the increase in economically inactive households caused by the ageing population and focusing only on economically-active households, the Gini Coefficient for 2016, based on original monthly household income, was 0.482, down by 0.007 on 2011.

Commissioner for Census & Statistics Leslie Tang said the rising trend of the ageing population and the increase in single or two-people households have widened the household income disparity over the past five years, adding economic and labour market conditions, as well as government taxation and welfare policies have also affected household income distribution.

Mr Tang said the Government is highly concerned about the income disparity situation and its trend, particularly regarding the well-being of low-income people, elderly people in need and the disadvantaged.

He added poverty alleviation and support for the disadvantaged tops the Government's agenda, and it will continue encouraging people to achieve self-reliance through employment, and put in place a sustainable social welfare system.

Click here for details.