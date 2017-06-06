Total port cargo up 18.9%

Total port cargo throughput increased 18.9% year-on-year to 66.2 million tonnes in the first quarter, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Within this total, inward port cargo increased 23.6% to 40 million tonnes, while outward port cargo rose 12.4% to 26.2 million tonnes.

In the first quarter, the port of Hong Kong handled 4.88 million TEUs of containers, up 12.8% year-on-year.

Within this total, laden containers increased 15.4% to 4.22 million TEUs, while empty containers decreased 1.7% to 650,000.

The number of ocean vessel arrivals dropped 1.3% to 6,616 in the quarter, with the total capacity increasing 8.1% to 103.7 million net registered tonnes.

The number of river vessel arrivals rose 2.4% to 38,808, with the total capacity rising 12.5% to 29.5 million net registered tonnes.