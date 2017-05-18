FS explains Budget vision

The Government has been striving to meet the community’s aspirations and strike a balance between competing demands in deploying public resources.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement after the Appropriation Bill 2017 was passed today, saying the Government has been trying hard to win the support of each legislator, and has listened carefully to the views expressed during the 60 hours of debate.

“I think different sectors of the community naturally have different demands on the deployment of public resources and competing demands on the priorities.

“We have been working very hard to strike a proper balance and, as I said in the Budget, this is one of the budgets delivered by the Financial Secretary and we cannot possibly expect one budget alone could address all the issues faced by society.

“But I am sure, with our dedicated effort of working together, we will be able to realise the vision of a caring community with vibrant economic development.”