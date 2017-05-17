Hacking attempt foiled

The Government has thwarted a hacking attempt on its information systems.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer said today the systems have not been affected by the recent attempted intrusion of malicious software.

It said the "Jaff" ransomware was spreading online, noting more than 10,000 suspicious emails have been sent to government accounts and 100 of them delivered to users' inboxes.

It said the Government successfully guarded against the attack, adding reminders have been sent to departments to backup data and upgrade systems to bolster them against other ransomware, such as “WannaCry”.

No WannaCry security incidents have been reported by departments so far.

The Government Computer Emergency Response Team is liaising with similar units in other jurisdictions.

Up-to-date cyber security reminders and alerts have been uploaded to the office's website.