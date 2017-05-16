Central, Kai Tak sites sold

The tenders for a commercial site and a residential site have been awarded on 50-year land grants for a total premium of $30.5 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

The commercial site - Inland Lot No. 9051 on Murray Road in Central - was awarded to Century Base Development, a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company, for $23.28 billion.

It has a site area of 2,880 sq m.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 25,920 and 43,200 sq m.

The residential site - New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6567 at Kai Tak - was awarded to Fancy Excellent, a subsidiary of KWG Property and Longfor Properties, for $7.23 billion.

It has a site area of 9,721 sq m.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 32,079 sq m and 53,465 sq m.