Gov't guarding against cyber attacks

The Government is staying vigilant and guarding against the WannaCry ransomware.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said today the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has not received security incident reports from government departments regarding the ransomware threat.

All government information systems are operating normally.

The office monitors the daily operation of government systems to defend them from malicious attacks.

The Government Computer Emergency Response Team has been working with the Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team, and the computer emergency response teams of the Mainland and other governments, to exchange cyber security intelligence.

Mr Yang said ransomware attacks are a cybercrime. To protect computers from ransomware threats, people should back up important data offline and disconnect the backup copy from the computer.

They should not browse or download any files from suspicious websites, or open any attachments or hyperlinks from suspicious emails or instant messages.

They should regularly check and update anti-malware software and its signatures to the latest versions and apply the latest software patches.

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Co-ordination Centre has received 17 reports of WannaCry attacks so far.

To report ransomware infection call the centre on 8105 6060 and Police on 2860 5012.

