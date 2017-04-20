Food truck plan to expand

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So has announced new measures to expand the Food Truck Pilot Scheme.

Speaking to the media at Hong Kong Disneyland today after inspecting the 12th food truck launched under the scheme, Mr So said three new locations will be opened to vendors to expand their food business.

By June, food truck vendors operating at Ocean Park, the Central Harbourfront, Golden Bauhinia Square and Kowloon East can also apply to park outside AsiaWorld-Expo and the Science Park.

A third new food truck spot at the Science Museum will open in November.

"We want to listen to the views of the operators and see how we could make this food truck scheme more attractive both from the tourism point of view as well as from the operators' point of view.

"For two months we have seen a pattern. For example, some of these venues in certain time periods have very little business. So we want to enrich the programme. We therefore have enhanced it by giving them more choices. Of course, they can make the choice of whether they want to stay at the venue or try something new."