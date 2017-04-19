Acting FS meets Swiss official

Acting Financial Secretary Prof KC Chan met Swiss Finance Minister and Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer in Hong Kong today.

Prof Chan briefed him on the latest developments in the city, including offshore renminbi business.

He reaffirmed Hong Kong’s intention to co-operate with Switzerland on the automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters.

"We share the understanding to continue exploring ways to ensure open and accessible financial markets and a level playing field for financial services, and to reinforce the stability and integrity of financial markets through bilateral dialogue," he said.