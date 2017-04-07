ICT elites commended

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today commended the winners of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2017 for their outstanding achievements in the local information and communications technology sector.

He presented the Award of the Year to GoAnimate Hong Kong whose GoAnimate: Cloud-based animated video creation platform was chosen as the "best of the best" from more than 1,100 entries.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang presented the Grand Awards to the winners of the eight award categories.

The awards have been co-organised by the ICT industry, academia and the Government since 2006.

Click here for details.

International IT Fest 2017 was also launched today. It will hold over 30 ICT events in the next three weeks to showcase Hong Kong's achievements and the latest developments in ICT.