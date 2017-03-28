Digital audio broadcasting to end

The Chief Executive in Council today decided to discontinue digital audio broadcasting in Hong Kong and terminate Radio Television Hong Kong’s digital service within six months.

It made the decision after considering the Review of the Development of Digital Audio Broadcasting in Hong Kong report.

The Government granted licences in 2011 to three commercial operators. All soon gave up the licence due to operational difficulties and lack of audience.

RTHK is now the only digital audio broadcasting operator in Hong Kong, running five channels.

The review said it is not realistic to rely solely on RTHK to operate digital broadcasting.

The Director of Broadcasting will consider moving programmes on RTHK's digital stations to its analogue ones.