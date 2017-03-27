Total exports value up 18.2%

The value of Hong Kong’s total goods exports rose 18.2% year-on-year in February, while that of goods imports increased 25.4%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of goods exports totalled $241.7 billion. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 18.4% to $238.9 billion, while the value of domestic exports went up 3.8% to $2.8 billion.

The value of goods imports increased 25.4% to $298 billion.

A visible trade deficit of $56.3 billion, equivalent to 18.9% of the value of goods imports, was recorded in February.

Comparing the three-month period ending in February with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of total goods exports increased 4%. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 4.1%, while that of domestic exports went down 3.2%. The value of goods imports increased 5.3%.

The department said the value of merchandise exports grew notably over a year earlier amid improving external demand.

Despite the recent improvement in global economic conditions, the external trading environment is still subject to uncertainties caused by events like the US interest rate normalisation, future US trade policy direction and the unfolding Brexit situation.