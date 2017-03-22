CE to attend Boao Forum

Chief Executive CY Leung will visit Hainan on March 24 and 25 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference.

The theme is "Globalisation & Free Trade: The Asian Perspectives".

Mr Leung will attend its opening ceremony, deliver a keynote speech and meet Hong Kong students who volunteer at the conference.

He will be accompanied by Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

During their absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will be Acting Financial Secretary.