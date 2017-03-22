Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE to attend Boao Forum

March 22, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung will visit Hainan on March 24 and 25 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference.

 

The theme is "Globalisation & Free Trade: The Asian Perspectives".

 

Mr Leung will attend its opening ceremony, deliver a keynote speech and meet Hong Kong students who volunteer at the conference.

 

He will be accompanied by Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

 

During their absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will be Acting Financial Secretary.



Top
BELT and ROAD