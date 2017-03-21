Press here to Skip to the main content
Deal signed for closer HK-Mainland ties

March 21, 2017
Collaborative economy

Collaborative economy:  Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So (left) signs an economic co-operation agreement with Vice Minister of the State Administration for Industry & Commerce Liu Junchen.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So signed an agreement with Vice Minister of the State Administration for Industry & Commerce Liu Junchen today to strengthen Hong Kong-Mainland economic co-operation.

 

The agreement enhances collaboration in areas including consumer protection, trademark protection and anti-competitive behaviour crackdown.

 

Mr So said he welcomed closer bilateral co-operation in information sharing and policy exchanges.
 

"The Mainland is Hong Kong's largest trading partner. The co-operative agreement will strengthen co-operation between the two sides on economic policy areas of common interest, aiming to achieve mutual benefit."

 

 



