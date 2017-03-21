Deal signed for closer HK-Mainland ties

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So signed an agreement with Vice Minister of the State Administration for Industry & Commerce Liu Junchen today to strengthen Hong Kong-Mainland economic co-operation.
The agreement enhances collaboration in areas including consumer protection, trademark protection and anti-competitive behaviour crackdown.
Mr So said he welcomed closer bilateral co-operation in information sharing and policy exchanges.
"The Mainland is Hong Kong's largest trading partner. The co-operative agreement will strengthen co-operation between the two sides on economic policy areas of common interest, aiming to achieve mutual benefit."