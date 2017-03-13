Gov’t to designate cinema sites

The Government has initially identified two commercial land sale sites to include a cinema requirement in their land leases.

Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said developers have to build a minimum number of cinema seats at the sites in Kai Tak and Sha Tin.

“We believe that it will be more synergetic if we could find places where there are for example, restaurants and cafés, together with shopping facilities. That would be more conducive to drawing a crowd to visit these movie cinemas.”

Government departments are conducting further technical assessment on both sites.

They are expected to be put up for sale in the coming few years, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau will study the feasibility of building cinemas at the Tourism Node in the Kai Tak Development and the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Mr So said more cinemas will enhance convenience for citizens and provide more screening slots for a greater variety of commercial movies, thereby promoting the long-term growth of Hong Kong’s film industry.