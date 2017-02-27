FS residence cost explained

The estimated cost for repairing the Financial Secretary’s official residence will be $830,000.

In a statement tonight, the Government said $390,000 is for repairing the building and the floor coating, $40,000 for replacing worn-out carpets, $180,000 for touch-up painting of external walls, $160,000 for replacing dilapidated furniture and installations, and $60,000 for contingency provision.

The residence is a Grade 2 historic building and the last large-scale renovation was carried out in 2007.

In view of the building's deterioration, government departments, in accordance with established procedures, proposed the carrying out some necessary repairs and restoration works after the former Financial Secretary moved out.

The works are an integral part of the maintenance for the residence and are expected to be completed in March.

The statement also noted there will be no need to carry out similar works when the Financial Secretary of the next-term Government assumes office.