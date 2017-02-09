HK, Macau meeting held

The Working Group on Enhancing Hong Kong/Macao Economic Co-operation held its first meeting today to further strengthen co-operation in tourism, investment promotion, and trade and exhibition promotion.
Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So and Macau Director of Economic Services Tai Kin-ip co-chaired the meeting in Hong Kong.
Mr So said the two cities have been working closely on various fronts, adding: "I believe today's meeting can lay a solid foundation for further economic and trade co-operation between Hong Kong and Macau."
The Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Macau Tourist Office will explore the opportunities to be brought by the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and establish co-operation platforms with cities in Guangdong.
The two sides will also enhance joint promotion efforts in overseas markets and explore new markets to attract more overseas visitors through multi-destination itineraries.
Invest Hong Kong and the Macao Trade & Investment Promotion Institute will explore the possibility of establishing a regular liaison mechanism to promote the investment environment of the two cities.