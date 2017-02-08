Tech park meeting to be held

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will attend the first meeting on the development of the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop on February 9 in Shenzhen.

The meeting of the Joint Task Force on the Development of the Hong Kong/Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park will be co-chaired by Mr Yang and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng.

The Hong Kong delegation includes Permanent Secretary for Innovation & Technology Cheuk Wing-hing and Commissioner for Innovation & Technology Annie Choi.