Food trucks to start service

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So has launched the first batch of food trucks that will provide diverse and creative dishes in designated tourist spots from tomorrow.

The 11 vehicles, launched under the Food Truck Pilot Scheme, will run in eight locations, including theme parks and Golden Bauhinia Square, on a biweekly rotation basis.

Noting the scheme is an important project that adds fun and energy to Hong Kong's tourist locations, Mr So said the truck operators' passion will make Hong Kong “Asia's gourmet paradise”.

To find the mobile kitchens, people can use the Tourism Commission’s HK Food Truck app.

There will also be signage around the truck locations.

The second batch of food trucks will start business by early March.