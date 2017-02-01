Market uncertainty forecast

The finance market will face more fluctuations due to US interest rate changes and the uncertainties associated with the Trump presidency.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan made the statement to the media this morning after attending Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's Lunar New Year gathering.

He expects Hong Kong's economic situation in the coming year to be better than in 2016.

"You can see that from our unemployment rate, the general spending by our consumers, is in a way good for the market. The continuing recovery of the US economy is also good for the global market and therefore for the Hong Kong market.

"But the problem for this year is that we are facing uncertainty caused by the Trump administration in regard to his trade policy, economic policy and also his policy on financial regulation. These could have some repercussions for the market. I would regard this coming year to be full of uncertainty."