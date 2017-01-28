Surplus higher than expected: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Government’s surplus for this year is expected to be higher than the original estimate, so the money can be used to support the long-term measures proposed in the Policy Address.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said the Government Budget should focus on Hong Kong's long-term development, adding that he is considering views on whether short-term relief measures should be included in it.

He said the global economy is facing uncertainties brought by the new US presidency, as well as upcoming elections in some European countries.

For the long-term, Hong Kong needs to diversify its economy and ensure stable incomes so the whole community enjoy economic well-being, he added.