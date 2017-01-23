Coin collection schedule updated

The Monetary Authority announced today the service schedule for its Coin Collection Programme for March 20 to May 21.

Two coin carts will collect people’s coins across Hong Kong’s 18 districts on a rotational basis during this period.

Users can choose to exchange coins for banknotes or add value to their Octopus cards.

There is also a Community Chest donation box in each vehicle.

The collected coins are recirculated to meet demand.

The coin carts have carried out 258,000 transactions, collecting 218 million coins worth $265 million since their launch in 2014.

