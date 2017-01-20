Gregory So attends WTO meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So attended the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering in Davos today.

As a prelude to the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December, the Switzerland gathering let attendees discuss how to reach consensus quicker on items covered in the December meeting.

Mr So said at the meeting the world has to work harder to resist protectionism.

"We need to make the case for trade and for the WTO. For decades, trade has proven to be a driver of sustainable and inclusive growth. The world needs more free and open trade,” he said.

He added Hong Kong remains committed to advancing negotiations on the remaining Doha Development Agenda issues.

"We are ready to explore other ideas that could facilitate trade flows, liberalise trade and promote development.”