Policy Address solid: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the 2017 Policy Address is comprehensive and solid, and meets the community's expectations.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said the Policy Address outlined a wide range of initiatives covering the economy, technology, housing and education.

He added it responded to the needs of the public well.

Mr Chan said he will deliver the Budget on February 22, which will support the Government in implementing the objectives laid down in the Policy Address, adding the Budget will map out policies to maintain Hong Kong's competitiveness and financial stability against the uncertain global economic outlook.