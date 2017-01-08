Over 1m local companies registered

The total number of live local companies registered was 1,341,223 at the end of 2016, up 52,557 from the end of 2015, the Companies Registry announced today.

The total number of local companies newly registered in 2016 was 144,883, with 36,166 companies incorporated online via e-Registry.

Registrar of Companies Ada Chung said the Company Search Mobile Service launched last May allows the public to search company information using their smartphones and mobile devices.

For non-Hong Kong companies that have established a place of business in Hong Kong, 874 were newly registered last year, a slight decrease of 2.24% from 894 in 2015.

The total number of registered non-Hong Kong companies reached 9,983 by the end of 2016.

