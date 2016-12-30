RMB deposits down 5.3%

Renminbi deposits in Hong Kong decreased 5.3% to RMB672.6 billion in November while overall foreign-currency deposits grew by 0.7%, the Monetary Authority said today.

Total deposits with authorised institutions increased 0.6%, with Hong Kong-dollar deposits increasing 0.4%.

The total remittance of renminbi for cross-border trade settlement was RMB390.6 billion, compared to RMB309.4 billion in October.

Total loans and advances increased 1% in November. Loans for use in Hong Kong, including trade finance, grew by 1.5%, while loans for use outside Hong Kong edged down by 0.2%.

As Hong Kong-dollar loans increased at a faster pace than Hong Kong-dollar deposits, the Hong Kong-dollar loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 76.2% at the end of November from 75.3% a month earlier.

Seasonally adjusted Hong Kong-dollar M1 increased 1.1% in November and rose 12% year-on-year. Unadjusted Hong Kong-dollar M3 grew by 0.4% in November and increased 8.7% from a year earlier.