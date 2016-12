The Government today announced the reappointment of Prof Wong Yuk-shan as Consumer Council chairman, and nine people as council members for a two-year term from January 1.

Reappointed council members are Grace Chan, Jo Jo Chan, Ambrose Lam, Kevin Lam, Raymond Leung, Keith Lie, Karen Shum, Prof Wong Kam-fai and Kent Wong.

The Government thanked them for their continued service on the council.