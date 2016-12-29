Harmonizing convention to take effect

The International Convention on the Harmonized Commodity Description & Coding System will apply to Hong Kong from January 1, the Customs & Excise Department announced today.

The convention facilitates trade and information exchange by harmonizing the description, classification and coding of goods in international trade through the harmonized commodity description and coding system developed by the World Customs Organization.

As Hong Kong has used the system for trade declaration since 1992, the application of the convention will not lead to changes to Hong Kong’s existing trade declaration policy, legislation and practice.

Enacted in Brussels, the convention went into effect in 1988.

At present, there are 154 signatories to the convention.

Over 200 countries and economies use the harmonizing system, covering over 98% of merchandise in international trade.