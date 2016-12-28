Lai-see advisory issued

The Monetary Authority has urged the public to use good-as-new notes, instead of brand-new ones, for lai-see during the upcoming Lunar New Year period to support environmental protection.

It said good-as-new notes are perfectly suitable for lai-see, as Hong Kong's currency notes are maintained at a high standard of cleanliness.

The authority said the three note-issuing banks will start exchanging new notes on January 17, adding they will provide sufficient new and good-as-new notes to meet demand.