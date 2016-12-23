Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

University research programme launched

December 23, 2016

The Innovation & Technology Commission has launched the Midstream Research Programme for Universities.

 

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said the new programme will encourage institutes funded by the University Grants Committee to collaborate with each other and leading research institutions worldwide to conduct more inter-disciplinary and multi-institutional translational research and development work.

 

The funding ceiling per project is $5 million. Projects involving collaboration across multiple disciplines, universities or research institutions will be accorded priority and a higher funding ceiling of $10 million per project.

 

 The first round is now open for application until the end of March.

 

Project proposals under the theme "Elderly Health & Care" are invited.

 

Research and development projects that enhance the well-being of the elderly will be the focal point, particularly those related to dementia.

 

Click here for details.



Top
Technology Voucher Programme