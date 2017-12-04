Press here to Skip to the main content
November gloomier than usual

December 04, 2017

The weather in Hong Kong was gloomier and more humid than usual in November.

 

The Hong Kong Observatory said the duration of bright sunshine in the month was 114.3 hours, about 37% below normal and the third lowest for November on record.

 

The mean temperature for the month was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees higher than normal.

 

Despite the cloudy and humid conditions for most of the month, the monthly rainfall of 31.2mm was about 17% below the normal figure.

 

The accumulated rainfall up to November was about 8% above normal.



