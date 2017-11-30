Electrical waste trial launched

Waste reduction: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launches the Removal Service Trial Scheme for Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today launched the Removal Service Trial Scheme for Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment.

It was launched by the Environmental Protection Department and the trade to help sellers of regulated electrical equipment to get prepared and familiarise themselves with the removal service.

They will need to provide a removal service under the future producer responsibility scheme on waste electrical and electronic equipment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Wong said the producer responsibility scheme will promote recycling and proper disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment.

Sellers of air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners and monitors should arrange a free removal service for the disposal of waste equipment if requested by customers.

As the waste equipment will be sent to recyclers for proper treatment, the service will help turn waste into resources.

Mr Wong said to ensure the smooth implementation of legislation on the service in the third quarter of next year, the department has invited the trade to launch the trial scheme.

The first batch of participants includes 13 sellers with a total of 57 stores.

The Government will also launch a waste reduction campaign in the coming year to help the community get better prepared for the implementation of municipal solid waste charging.