Bottle ban sets an example

Stopping the sale of plastic bottled water through vending machines at government premises is to set an example for quasi-government and private premises to follow in reducing waste at source.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the comment today, saying the Government is taking the lead to cultivate a culture that encourages people to use less disposable bottled water.

"So it is a matter of cultural transformation as a starting point," he added.

Regarding the commissioning of the Landfill Gas Utilisation Project at the South East New Territories Landfill, Mr Wong said Hong Kong has three strategic landfills and the plan is to turn the landfill gas into energy.