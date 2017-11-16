KS Wong speaks at climate meeting

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong has outlined Hong Kong's efforts to fight climate change in Bonn, Germany.

Mr Wong spoke at a Hong Kong session in the China Pavilion at the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change yesterday.

He said as a member of the global village, Hong Kong must contribute proactively as climate change has far-reaching socio-economic and cultural impact across the world.

Outlining the city's action plan to combat the issue, including adopting mitigation, adaptation and resilience measures, Mr Wong said the Government has called on the local community to build a high-quality low-carbon sustainable future.