Environment chief to join climate talk

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will attend the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, from November 14 to 18.

He will attend the high-level segment of the conference and host a Hong Kong session in the China Pavilion.

Mr Wong will give a keynote speech on Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2030+ and join a panel discussion to introduce the city’s latest measures to combat climate change.

He will also meet China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua.