KS Wong visits Yau Tsim Mong

Corner store: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) tours a shop in Yau Ma Tei that sells products on behalf of old district shops.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited Yau Tsim Mong District today, touring a small shop with unique district characteristics and inspecting various locations in Tai Kok Tsui.

Mr Wong toured REstore, an independent shop run by non-profit-making organisation in Yau Ma Tei.

The shop preserves the local history, culture and character, and promotes the community economy through traditional skills training programmes and selling products on behalf of old district shops, as well as organising exhibitions and guided tours.

A social enterprise on the shop's first floor sells local handcrafts and provides working and internship opportunities for grass-roots families and young people. Mr Wong chatted with youths there to learn about their daily lives.

He then visited New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter to inspect its water quality. Rainwater in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui is currently discharged into the shelter via the Cherry Street box culvert.

The Environmental Protection Department has collaborated with other agencies to prevent pollution at source and control the amount of pollutants entering the shelter.

The measures include regular clearing of outfalls as well as sewerage and drainage improvement works to mitigate near-shore pollution.

Mr Wong then went to Wai On Street to inspect the camera installed by the department at the junction with Kok Cheung Street to watch for the illegal disposal of construction waste in the vicinity.

He was told the illegal disposal problem has been reduced significantly since the cameras were installed. The department may install cameras at other disposal black spots in the district and will continue inspection and operations to combat the illegal disposal problem.

In Ka Sin Street he was briefed by Yau Tsim Mong District Officer Laura Aron on the running of the recycling industry there and the follow-up work done by various departments.

Concluding his visit, Mr Wong met District Council members to discuss local environmental issues.

He said the Government will strengthen support for recycling and continue its collaboration with District Councils and other stakeholders to prepare for citywide waste reduction.