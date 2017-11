The weather in Hong Kong was fine and unseasonably hot in the first half of October.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the Very Hot Weather Warning was issued twice during the month. It was the first time for the warning to be issued in October.

The mean temperature for the month was 26.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees higher than normal.

The monthly total rainfall was 99.6mm, near the normal figure.

Accumulated rainfall since January was 9% above normal.