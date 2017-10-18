Press here to Skip to the main content
HK Observatory HQ commended

October 18, 2017
Meteorological merits

Meteorological merits:  Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming (left) receives the centennial observing station accreditation certificate from World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas (centre).

The Hong Kong Observatory headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui has been recognised by the World Meteorological Organization as a centennial observing station.

 

The headquarters is the oldest observing station among the nine centennial stations recognised in Asia.

 

The recognition is reserved for stations which contribute to the development of climate search and services by providing useful meteorological observations for at least a century.

 

Receiving the accreditation certificate from the organisation's Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a ceremony held in Geneva today, Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming said: "We have been regularly conducting meteorological observations at the headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui since 1884, and the long-term meteorological observational data reveal the global warming trend in the past 130 years.

 

"The Hong Kong Observatory headquarters is a declared monument protected by the relevant ordinance.

 

"We will do our best to sustain the high-quality weather and climate measurements at this centennial observing station."

 

Mr Taalas said the Hong Kong Observatory is a crucial source of weather and climate information for the world.



