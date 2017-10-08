KS Wong starts hiking series

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launched the "Joy" Us Hiking series today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hong Kong's country parks.

Also an activity in celebration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary, the hiking series is organised by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department.

It will run until December to get the public immersed in the autumn and winter beauty of the countryside.

Six country park hiking routes have been selected for hikers to learn more about the ecology and history of country parks through on-site interpretation by eco-tour guides, game booths and photo exhibitions, including today's route at Tai Tam Country Park.

Noting country parks are precious assets for all to enjoy, Mr Wong urged hikers to minimise the use of disposable items and to take their litter home.

The department has invited representatives from different sectors to share their personal stories on and genuine feelings towards country parks through 40 videos. Some of the videos have been uploaded to this website.