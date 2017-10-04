KS Wong visits Central & Western

Recycling schooling: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) is briefed on Lok Sin Tong Leung Kau Kui College's environmental policies and activities.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited a secondary school and an environmental education centre in Central & Western District today.

He visited Lok Sin Tong Leung Kau Kui College to learn about its environmental policies and activities.

The school won the Environmental Campaign Committee's silver Green School Award, and is a signatory of the Energy Saving Charter 2016.

Mr Wong later visited the Lung Fu Shan Environmental Education Centre.

Jointly established by the Environmental Protection Department and the University of Hong Kong, the centre raises environmental awareness by holding eco-tours, workshops, training programmes and other activities.

Mr Wong also met Central & Western District Council members to discuss environmental issues, especially municipal solid waste charging.

He said details on the charging scheme will be announced at a suitable time, adding the Government will collaborate with District Councils and other stakeholders to promote waste reduction at source and clean recycling to prepare for the scheme's implementation.