Tse Chin-wan attends Beijing meeting

Under Secretary for the Environment Tse Chin-wan attended a working meeting with the Ministry of Environmental Protection in Beijing today.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and the Department of Environmental Protection of Guangdong Province.

The ministry briefed the attendees on the Mainland's solid waste import policies.

The Environment Bureau and the Environmental Protection Department outlined the latest developments of Hong Kong's recycling market and the concerns of Hong Kong's recyclers.

Though the Mainland still has quotas for importing several million tonnes of waste paper by year's end, the ministry said the number of quotas available for Hong Kong recyclers will be subject to individual enterprises' commercial considerations.

The bureau said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will further explain to its recycling industry the Mainland's new waste import requirements, and boost the promotion of proper recycling to improve the quality of recyclables at source.

The ministry, the bureau and the Environmental Protection Department have also agreed to further discuss how to help Hong Kong's recyclers cope with the Mainland's new waste import requirements.