HK, Thailand sign meteorology MOU

Meteorological milestone: Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming (left) and Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance meteorological collaboration.

Hong Kong has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand to enhance meteorological collaboration.

Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming signed the deal with Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai today.

It involves bilateral co-operation in various areas including windshear detection, thunderstorm nowcasting and meteorological personnel training.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Shun said: "As members of the World Meteorological Organisation, Thailand and Hong Kong will play more important roles in fostering regional and international meteorological co-operation to ensure public safety and contribute to the betterment of society."

The Observatory has signed co-operation pacts with other countries including France, Korea and the Philippines.