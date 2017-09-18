Press here to Skip to the main content
HK, Thailand sign meteorology MOU

September 18, 2017
Meteorological milestone

Meteorological milestone:  Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming (left) and Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance meteorological collaboration. 

Hong Kong has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand to enhance meteorological collaboration.

 

Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming signed the deal with Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai today.

 

It involves bilateral co-operation in various areas including windshear detection, thunderstorm nowcasting and meteorological personnel training.

 

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Shun said:  "As members of the World Meteorological Organisation, Thailand and Hong Kong will play more important roles in fostering regional and international meteorological co-operation to ensure public safety and contribute to the betterment of society."

 

The Observatory has signed co-operation pacts with other countries including France, Korea and the Philippines.



