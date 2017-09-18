HK, Thailand sign meteorology MOU

Hong Kong has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand to enhance meteorological collaboration.
Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming signed the deal with Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai today.
It involves bilateral co-operation in various areas including windshear detection, thunderstorm nowcasting and meteorological personnel training.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Shun said: "As members of the World Meteorological Organisation, Thailand and Hong Kong will play more important roles in fostering regional and international meteorological co-operation to ensure public safety and contribute to the betterment of society."
The Observatory has signed co-operation pacts with other countries including France, Korea and the Philippines.