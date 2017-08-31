KS Wong chairs climate meeting

Climate collaboration: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) co-chairs the sixth meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Liaison Group on Combating Climate Change with Guangdong Development & Reform Commission Director General He Ningka.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Liaison Group on Combating Climate Change in Hong Kong today.

Co-hosted with Guangdong Development & Reform Commission Director General He Ningka, the meeting reviewed the collaboration between the two sides in 2016-17 and agreed on a work plan for 2017-18.

The plan includes continuing co-operation on developing techniques for short-term climate forecasting, exchanges on influenza risk assessment and climate warning, and exploring co-operation in climate change mitigation in the context of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Development.