Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

KS Wong chairs climate meeting

August 31, 2017
Climate collaboration

Climate collaboration:  Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) co-chairs the sixth meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Liaison Group on Combating Climate Change with Guangdong Development & Reform Commission Director General He Ningka.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Liaison Group on Combating Climate Change in Hong Kong today.

 

Co-hosted with Guangdong Development & Reform Commission Director General He Ningka, the meeting reviewed the collaboration between the two sides in 2016-17 and agreed on a work plan for 2017-18.

 

The plan includes continuing co-operation on developing techniques for short-term climate forecasting, exchanges on influenza risk assessment and climate warning, and exploring co-operation in climate change mitigation in the context of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Development.



Top
Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2030+