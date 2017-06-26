Landfill restoration plans announced

Two non-profit-making groups have been invited to develop detailed proposals to revitalise landfills in Kwun Tong and Sai Kung, the Environmental Protection Department announced today.

The Government launched the Restored Landfill Revitalisation Funding Scheme in 2015 to encourage public participation in optimising the sites’ revitalisation opportunities and to expedite their development.

A steering committee is helping the Government select the most suitable projects.

Among the 27 applications received for the first batch of sites, the proposals submitted by the Christian Family Service Centre and the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals were considered the most outstanding.

The centre intends to develop an integrated community services and activities centre at Ma Yau Tong Central Landfill, while the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals proposes to revitalise the Tseung Kwan O Stage I Landfill into a camp site and green education ground.

The steering committee will consider the detailed proposals before making recommendations to the Secretary for the Environment to grant in-principle approval to proceed with the projects.

The department will seek funding approval after consulting the District Councils.

