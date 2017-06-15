Light-savers commended

Light relief: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong officiates at the Charter on External Lighting award presentation ceremony.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong has commended more than 4,000 organisations for complying with a switch-off requirement under the Charter on External Lighting.

Under the charter launched by the Environment Bureau last year, more than 3,000 properties and shops were awarded a platinum award for switching off external lighting from 11pm to 7am.

More than 1,200 organisations received a gold award for following the requirement from midnight to 7am.

More than 300 properties and shops were granted certificates for signing up to the charter this year.

Officiating at the award ceremony today, Mr Wong said he was pleased to see more premises taking action to support the charter, and hoped more organisations participate to mitigate the problems of light nuisance and energy wastage.

To further promote the initiative, a partnership scheme will be launched to invite advertising companies, trade and professional bodies and associations to become charter partners.

Through their networks, partners will encourage other companies, business contacts and clients to sign up their premises to the charter.

